North Iowa Businesses Invited to Apply to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

North Iowa businesses are invited to apply to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program by November 19, 2020. Applicants selected for the program will receive a world-class business education and connections to a professional support network at no cost. The 10,000 Small Businesses program is ideal for established small businesses looking to figure out the next step.

The Spring 2021 cohort will be held virtually, making this a great opportunity for rural business owners to benefit from this world-class program without the need to travel. 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing them with greater access to education, financial capital, and business support services.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses business management and education program is bringing an innovative program delivery model to Iowa. Business owners learn about access to financial capital and build a powerful network of professional support. The curriculum focuses on practical business skills, including negotiations, employee management, and marketing.

Through 10,000 Small Businesses, program tuition is offered at no cost to the business owner and accepted applicants receive:

Hands-on education for business growth

Access to highly-trained professionals who understand what it takes to grow a small business

An expanded peer network of small business owners from across the country

Eligible businesses must have at least $75,000 in revenue in the past year, and employ at least one employee. Qualified prospects can apply and gather additional information at http://www.10KSBapply.com/Iowa. Applications are due on November 19, 2020. Classes begin early March 2021.