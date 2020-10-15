Manly Cited for Duty Delegation Issues

The City of Manly was recently audited by the State Auditor for the fiscal 2018-19 year. During the audit, the city was found to have several issues which needed to be better assigned. These included the handling, reconciling, and recording of cash. The report also found recordkeeping duties in various areas needed to be assigned to different individuals and not just one person.

Ernest Rubin with the State Auditors Office explained the process of the audit initially.

Rubin emphasized that it was a matter of appropriating responsibilities to more than just one individual.

The auditor looked at several areas including recordkeeping for cash, investments, handling of receipts, utilities including billing, deposits, and posting. Disbursements, payroll, and journal entries were also examined by the auditors office. There was no money missing or suspicious activity taking place.

The city council will receive the report and could make changes based on the recommendations.