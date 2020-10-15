Harvest Proceeding Very Well Say Area Officials

Farmers are continuing to harvest corn fields in the area while the soybean fields are nearly complete. Some have already begun to till under their fields after they have completed the harvest.

According to Randy Broesder with the Farmers Coop in Forest City, the corn harvest is looking good.

The soybean harvest, according to Broesder, is virtually complete in the area. Farmers have turned their attention to the corn harvest and are trying to get it in before winter moves in. Snow made an early appearance in the area last year and farmers don’t want to wait for that to happen again.

Prices are another factor that are driving farmers to get the fields done.

One of the major factors is the South American market.

If the weather continues to cooperate, area farmers could have the fields harvested by November 1st.