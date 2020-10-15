Belmond-Klemme Star, Christensen, Picks Concordia

One of the best 2021 football prospects North Iowa has to offer is off the board.

Belmond-Klemme’s star offensive lineman Caydon Christensen has decided to play college football at NCAA DII Concordia St. Paul.

Concordia plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference; Christensen also had offers from conference foes Upper Iowa, Wayne State, Minnesota State, and Northern State.

His other offers included DII Quincy University, DIII Loras College, NAIA Grand View University, and JUCO power Iowa Western.

The recruiting process was different this year for seniors, but Christensen emphasized that it only happens once, so he wanted to take it all in.

For now, Christensen and the Broncos are focused on making a deep run in the postseason. BK got thrown into one of the toughest districts in Class 1A. Three of the six teams have been ranked at some point in the season – Belmond-Klemme also received votes to start the season.

The Broncos are currently 3-3 playing only six regular-season games due to COVID-19. They landed in postseason POD #4, which includes three district opponents. They will open tomorrow night with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, who they beat earlier in the season 45-13. The winner will get a date with #3 Southeast Valley next week in the week-9 elimination game.

This is the first playoff appearance for Belmond-Klemme since 2017 when they were escorted out by eventual champion Van Meter. Kickoff for the Broncos and Cowboys is set for 7:00 pm Friday in Belmond.