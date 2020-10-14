Rural Recycling Issues Persist in Hancock County

Hancock County has set up a program so that rural communities can alleviate excessive trash issues through a recycling program. By recycling cans, bottles, and plastics, actual trash is reduced and the environment is better protected. However, there are individuals who are dumping everything conceivable in the recycling bins.

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons explains.

Other forms of garbage are being found at the site including flammable materials, tires, and other non-recyclable goods.

Some cities are having bigger problems than others when it comes to the dumping of trash at the recycling bins.

The county pays for recycling in the rural cities. The cost is justified according to the county because of the reduction in the amount of loads of actual garbage. However, Rayhons says that may change.

The county is asking that all residents be vigilant of their recycling centers and report any illegal dumping at the sites.