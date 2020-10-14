Red Flag Warnings Posted for Kossuth Counties and Further West

Strong west to northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon combined with low relative humidity, dry grasses, and crops will make for potentially dangerous fire conditions and spread. This is prompting the National Weather Service in Des Moines to issue a Red Flag Warning for Kossuth County and all counties west. The warning is from 1 pm to 7 pm. Elsewhere, elevated fire weather conditions will exist for today.

John Housey with the National Weather Service in Cedar Rapids explained the situation.

Weather conditions will be rapidly changing over the next 48 hours and Housey doesn’t think that the warning will be carried into Thursday.

While the area has seen above normal temperatures this past week, things are about to change with this oncoming cold front making its way into the area.

For now, no open burning is allowed in Kossuth County and officials are warning everyone else in other counties to exercise caution when they are open burning.