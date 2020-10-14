Iowa Crop Progress Report Released

Iowa farmers had nearly a full week to harvest their crops with 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 11, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities again included baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and manure, and fall tillage.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 34% short, 49% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 37% short, 42% adequate and 0% surplus.

Corn reached 97% mature or beyond, over 3 weeks ahead of the previous year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn for grain harvested in the State reached 42%, over 3 weeks ahead of last year and almost 2 weeks ahead of average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 18%. Corn condition rated 44% good to excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 97%, just over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. Nearly one-quarter of Iowa’s soybean crop was harvested during the week ending October 11 with 78% now harvested, over 3 weeks ahead of last year and over 2 weeks ahead of average. Farmers in south central Iowa remain considerably behind farmers in the rest of the State with just 38% of their crop harvested.

Pasture condition rated 19% good to excellent, a slight decrease from the previous week. Pasture growth is minimal with the lack of soil moisture and reduced daylight hours. Some cattle producers have had to supplement hay and water supplies.

Forest City Area Weather Summary

Notably dry conditions prevailed over the area over the past week. While September finished as a month below normal for temperatures, October has started above normal. The average high was above normal for the week at 71.2 degrees. The normal high is 67.1 degrees. This means the area was 4.1 degrees above normal.

Lows in the area finished above normal as well. The average low was 48 degrees. The normal low is 46.2 degrees. This puts the area 1.8 degrees above normal.

Precipitation is currently below normal. The area has seen .27 inches of precipitation while the normal amount for the month is 1.03 inches. This leaves the area .73 inches below normal.