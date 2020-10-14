20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 7

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Belmond-Klemme High School. Allie Barrus helped the Broncos to win two games last week with a 6-1 set advantage.

In a 3-0 win over North Iowa, Barrus recorded 12 digs, was 16-16 serving with 2 aces, 1 assisted block, and 9 kills. In a 3-1 win over North Union, Barrus recorded 25 digs, 1 block, 21-21 serving with 4 aces, and 8 kills.

Barrus this season also helped Belmond-Klemme finish top-4 in the conference for the first time in a decade.

Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.