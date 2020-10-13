Kossuth County Orders No Open Burning

The office of the State Fire Marshall received a request on October 13th from Dave Penton who represents all fire departments in the Kossuth County. The request was that all open burning be banned in Kossuth County beginning October 13th an continuing until all fire departments deem it safe to begin open burning again.

The State Fire Marshalls Office has agreed and so the ban has begun in the county. Special permission can be granted per Iowa Code 100.40(3). Application for permission must be submitted to the local fire department.

County fire departments will notify the State Fire Marshall when conditions that are dangerous to life and property no longer exist. Those that violate the ban can be charged with a simple misdemeanor.