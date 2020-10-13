Garner City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Garner City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7 pm in the Garner City Hall. Several different projects will be addressed by the council. Among them is a tree removal at 995 Maben. The tree is blocking the right of way and the city would like to remove it. The council will discuss the issue and consider approving the idea.

Work is being done on the 8th Street Apartments. The city will get an update from Brent Dahlstrom on the work being done so far.

There have been parking problems at Larkin Field and at the VMRC multipurpose fields. The council will consider a resolution that directs the placement of parking during events only signs. This would alleviate parking at the sites when there are no events at the sites.

The council will also deal with setting pool party pricing changes, facility rental prices for shelter houses and the red elevator.

A sidewalk ordinance will be considered by the council which sets the terms and conditions for voluntarily assessing costs against certain properties for sidewalk installation.