Football Playoff Live Streams Found Here

October 13, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Football Playoff Live Streams Found Here

Coloff Media is proud to announce that we will video stream FIVE playoff football games on Friday night.

Forest City vs New Hampton – https://kiow.com/live/forest-city-sports/

GHV vs Clear Lake  – https://kiow.com/live/garner-hayfield-ventura-sports/

West Hanock vs Manson Northwest Webster –  https://kiow.com/live/west-hancock-sports/

Lake Mills vs Bishop Garrigan  – https://kiow.com/live/lake-mills-sports/

North Iowa vs Northwood-Kensett  –  https://987kisscountry.com/sports/northwood-kensett-vikings/

ADVERTISEMENT