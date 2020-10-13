Football Playoff Live Streams Found Here

Coloff Media is proud to announce that we will video stream FIVE playoff football games on Friday night.
Forest City vs New Hampton – https://kiow.com/live/forest-city-sports/
GHV vs Clear Lake – https://kiow.com/live/garner-hayfield-ventura-sports/
West Hanock vs Manson Northwest Webster – https://kiow.com/live/west-hancock-sports/
Lake Mills vs Bishop Garrigan – https://kiow.com/live/lake-mills-sports/
North Iowa vs Northwood-Kensett – https://987kisscountry.com/sports/northwood-kensett-vikings/