FC Boys, Christians Win More Titles – Forest City Invite Cross Country Results

Girls top-10
- Abby Christians GHV
- Katelyn Johnston Osage
- Lili Nelson Forest City
- Maggie McBride Newman Catholic
- Kenna Hemann Newman Catholic
- Rachel Leerar West Hancock
- Ella Brown St. Ansgar
- Lilly Stockberger Newman Catholic
- Katelyn Knoll GHV
- Alexa Thyer Osage
Girls Team Scores
- Newman Catholic
- Forest City
- GHV
- Osage
- St. Ansgar
- North Union
- Bishop Garrigan
- Belmond-Klemme
Boys top-10
- Riley Witt St. Ansagar
- Joey Hoveinga Forest City
- Quinn Swift Bishop Garrigan
- Kris Hammitt GHV
- Nick Schiltz North Union
- Joey Ringo Newman Catholic
- Ethan Johnson Forest City
- Caden Rodning Newman Catholic
- Aidan Johanson Lake Mills
- Parker Sharp Forest City
Boys Team Scores
- Forest City
- Newman Catholic
- Bishop Garrigan
- GHV
- St. Ansgar
- North Union
- Northwood-Kensett
- Osage
- Lake Mills
- Belmond-Klemme
- GTRA
- North Iowa
- West Hancock