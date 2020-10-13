FC Boys, Christians Win More Titles – Forest City Invite Cross Country Results

October 13, 2020 Zarren Egesdal

Girls top-10

  1. Abby Christians GHV
  2. Katelyn Johnston Osage
  3. Lili Nelson Forest City
  4. Maggie McBride Newman Catholic
  5. Kenna Hemann Newman Catholic
  6. Rachel Leerar West Hancock
  7. Ella Brown St. Ansgar
  8. Lilly Stockberger Newman Catholic
  9. Katelyn Knoll GHV
  10. Alexa Thyer Osage

Girls Team Scores

  1. Newman Catholic
  2. Forest City
  3. GHV
  4. Osage
  5. St. Ansgar
  6. North Union
  7. Bishop Garrigan
  8. Belmond-Klemme

Boys top-10

  1. Riley Witt St. Ansagar
  2. Joey Hoveinga Forest City
  3. Quinn Swift Bishop Garrigan
  4. Kris Hammitt GHV
  5. Nick Schiltz North Union
  6. Joey Ringo Newman Catholic
  7. Ethan Johnson Forest City
  8. Caden Rodning Newman Catholic
  9. Aidan Johanson Lake Mills
  10. Parker Sharp Forest City

Boys Team Scores

  1. Forest City
  2. Newman Catholic
  3. Bishop Garrigan
  4. GHV
  5. St. Ansgar
  6. North Union
  7. Northwood-Kensett
  8. Osage
  9. Lake Mills
  10. Belmond-Klemme
  11. GTRA
  12. North Iowa
  13. West Hancock

 

