Christian Relates Her Experience with the National 4H Conference

It happens once every year and for many high schoolers, the state 4-H Conference is a tremendous experience, both in learning and in personal growth. For Carys Christian, she found both to be very enriching.

There are social events that the 4-H members can take advantage of during the conference.

Christian has been in 4-H since sixth grade and for her, the experiences are never the same. She constantly meets new members and the projects she works on continue to inspire her. However, the conference was extra special.

She looks forward to participating again in the future.