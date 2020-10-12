Wright County Board to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday beginning at 9 am with an update from the Emergency Operations Center on COVID-19 in Wright County. The board will get an update on the current cases in Wright County.

At 9:15 am, the board will hold a conference call with ISG Engineering on the Agribusiness Park. the board wants to know what developments are taking place with the site.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will update the board on the condition of secondary roads in the county. He will address resurfacing of the roads along with patching of potholes. He will also discuss any projects that are currently underway or may be planned.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.