Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am. The board will first discuss the ongoing COVID-19 policies and if there need to be any changes to protocol. With the early election voting taking place in the courthouse, the board will review any new policies that may need to be put in place.

Secondary roads will also be discussed. Resurfacing of many of the roads has been done along with repairs in some locations. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review with the board the status of these projects along with any planned or needed work to be done.

The board will consider any new drainage projects that must be completed before winter sets in. One project is awaiting materials to continue being repaired. B & B Farm Drainage has briefly slowed down its repair of Drainage District 11’s Main Tile. Manufacturing of tile for the project is at a much slower pace than normal, possibly due to the pandemic, so the company has submitted a fifth pay estimate of $89,325 to help pay for the new supplies.

Drainage District 18 work continues to be slowed by the railroad company. They have not yet given the approval to bore under the railroad tracks in order to keep the drainage flowing at a pace that matches the improvement done to the rest of the drainage line.

Quarterly reports from both the County Auditor and the County Recorder will be officially submitted for approval. The board will also handle other business matters such as the auditors transfers of funds and payroll claims.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City. Those who would be interested in viewing the meeting can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/. Those who want to participate can call in at (641) 591-6903 and use the participant code of 149935.