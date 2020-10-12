West Hancock Volleyball Pauses Season

BRITT, Iowa – West Hancock superintendent Wayne Kronemann confirmed to KIOW Friday that the school’s volleyball team will pause their season.

The pause comes after someone within the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, said Kronemann. The team doesn’t have any more scheduled regular-season games to cancel. However, the team will be out of quarantine in time for their first-round regional matchup with #14 North Butler on the 19th.

The news of the team’s shutdown comes one week after the board of education decided at a special meeting last Thursday to mandate masks in the classroom of the middle and high schools. The Eagles last played on Tuesday against Bishop Garrigan.