Overweight Load Regulations Suspended for Fall Harvest

The Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is reminding Iowans p articipating in the fall harvest that Gov. Reynolds has already suspended the weight limits for transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities on state highways.

Section 120 & 121 of the current Public Health Disaster Proclamation issued on September 18, 2020, allows vehicles transporting agricultural supplies and commodities including but not limited to livestock, milk, crop supplies, and agricultural waste (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit, for the duration of this proclamation. It also waives hours of service requirements while transporting these loads.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5%, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to ensure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of the trucks involved in our state’s harvest.