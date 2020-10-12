Marilyn L. Fjeld, age 84 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Joice, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A private family service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Her burial will take place at Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA, 50446 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

Marilyn LaVonne (Johnson) Fjeld was born April 13, 1936 at Thompson, IA to parents Arthur and Margaret (McClain) Johnson. She was baptized at the Thompson Methodist Church and confirmed at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Joice, IA. She attended schools at Vinje, Twin Lakes, and Emmons, and graduated from Fertile High School in 1953.

After graduation Marilyn was employed as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Mason City, and later at Jennings Produce in Hanlontown, IA.

On December 27, 1953 she was married to Glenn M. Fjeld at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. The couple first met when they rode the school bus to grade school in Fertile. The first years of married life were spent living on Glenn’s father’s farm, and then on his uncle’s farm until they were able to purchase their home place in 1965. Marilyn was a devoted mother to four sons and a daughter: Gene, Jerry, Roger, Sheryl and Brian; and was an integral part of the farming operation with Glenn. Marilyn and Glenn remained in the country until June of 2017 when they moved into Mills Harbour.

Marilyn was active at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church for many years as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and she held office in the ALCW. In 2001, Marilyn and Glenn transferred to Winnebago Lutheran Church, due to Beaver Creek Church closing and relocating to Heritage Park. At Winnebago, Marilyn attended WELCA and circle. Later, the couple became members of the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church congregation.

For hobbies, Marilyn enjoyed reading and traveling. She and Glenn had been on four cruises and traveled to Europe, as well as most of the 50 states. She was a people person who could easily talk with anyone she met, and Marilyn loved waltzing with Glenn.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Glenn Fjeld; four sons, Gene (Jodi) Fjeld of Forest City, Jerry (Becky) Fjeld of Joice, Roger (Terry) Fjeld of Burlington, and Brian (Brenda) Fjeld of Iowa Falls; and a son-in-law Tim Hanna. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Ceara (Ryan) Mullins, Garrett (Kylie Walker) Fjeld, Caitlin Fjeld, Dan (Amanda) Fjeld, Matt (Brenna) Fjeld, Cassie (Dale) Allen, Brenton Fjeld, Autumn Fjeld, Zachary Fjeld, Amanda Fjeld, Jacob Fjeld, Mikayla Fjeld, Chelsea (Gerit) Garbes, and Nicole Hanna; 8 great-grandchildren, John, Luke, Megan & James Fjeld and Edith, Inga, Elin & Anja Fjeld; and a sister and her husband, Darlene & Jim Gremmer of Britt, IA. Other survivors include a brother-in-law Jack Nelson of Albert Lea, MN; nephews Jeff Gremmer, Mike (Rebecca Bingham) Gremmer, Richard (Kathy) Opdahl, and Dale (Linda) Opdahl; a niece Sylvia (Dana) Christianson; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Margaret Johnson; in-laws George and Amanda Fjeld; her beloved daughter Sheryl Lynnette Hanna; a great-granddaughter Rachel Elizabeth Fjeld; sister-in-law Berna (Fjeld) Opdahl Nelson; and a brother-in-law Truman Opdahl.

Marilyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, but we know she is with our Savior.

