Hyla G. (VanDusseldorp) Schrader, 98, of Britt passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home

in Kanawha.

Graveside service for Hyla Schrader will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839