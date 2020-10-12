Hancock County Board to Receive CARES Act Money

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss an amendment to the county’s current budget. The county has received money from the CARES Act which restores money in the budget that was used for pandemic supplies earlier this year. The board will hold a public hearing beginning at 9:15 am to allow for Hancock County residents to voice their opinion on the matter before the board would vote to replenish the budget.

The board will then hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis concerning the county’s secondary roads. He will address the current resurfacing projects along with any repairs that are being done. Any current or future special projects may also be discussed.

The board will take a look at a lease agreement with State Street Storage LLC. The board is considering moving equipment from the Annex Building to a storage location. The annex is expected to be demolished soon.

Finally, Drainage District 57 will be reviewed by the board. The main tile is scheduled to be repaired and replaced by Holland Contracting Corporation. The county accepted a bid for $197,830.20 to replace and repair the tile in the main and the work should begin right after the bid contract is signed.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner beginning at 9 am on Monday.