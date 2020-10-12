Football Postseason Matchups

8-Player 

POD #4 – Winners play at higher seed

Northwood-Kensett @ North Iowa

Rockford at Tripoli

Class A 

POD #3 Winners play at higher seed

Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock

Madrid at St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge

POD #5 Winner at Saint Ansgar

North Union at West Fork

Saint Ansgar – BYE

POD #6 Winners play at higher seed

Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek

Bishop-Garrigan, Algona at Lake Mills

POD #7 Winners play at higher seed

Starmont at Wapsie Valley

North Butler at Newman Catholic

Class 1A

POD #4 Winner at Southeast Valley

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme

Southeast Valley – BYE

POD #5 winner at South Hamilton, Jewell

Central Springs at South Hardin

South Hamilton, Jewell – BYE

POD #7 Winner at Waterloo Columbus

Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Columbus Catholic – BYE

Class 2A 

POD #3 Winner at Spirit Lake

Clear Lake at GHV

Spirit Lake – BYE

POD #6 – Winner at Waukon

New Hampton at Forest City

Waukon – BYE

Class 3A 

POD #4  Winner at Webster City

Mason City at Gilbert

