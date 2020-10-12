Football Postseason Matchups

8-Player
POD #4 – Winners play at higher seed
Northwood-Kensett @ North Iowa
Rockford at Tripoli
Class A
POD #3 Winners play at higher seed
Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock
Madrid at St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge
POD #5 Winner at Saint Ansgar
North Union at West Fork
Saint Ansgar – BYE
POD #6 Winners play at higher seed
Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek
Bishop-Garrigan, Algona at Lake Mills
POD #7 Winners play at higher seed
Starmont at Wapsie Valley
North Butler at Newman Catholic
Class 1A
POD #4 Winner at Southeast Valley
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme
Southeast Valley – BYE
POD #5 winner at South Hamilton, Jewell
Central Springs at South Hardin
South Hamilton, Jewell – BYE
POD #7 Winner at Waterloo Columbus
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Columbus Catholic – BYE
Class 2A
POD #3 Winner at Spirit Lake
Clear Lake at GHV
Spirit Lake – BYE
POD #6 – Winner at Waukon
New Hampton at Forest City
Waukon – BYE
Class 3A
POD #4 Winner at Webster City
Mason City at Gilbert