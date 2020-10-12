Belmond-Klemme’s Barrus Breaks School Record

Senior Madi Barrus has been a staple in Broncos sports for the past four years, and she will continue to be throughout her senior year. She, however, has etched her named among the greats.

Thursday night in the Broncos final conference match of the season, Barrus helped Belmond-Klemme to a 3-1 win by leading the team in kills. Defensively, Barrus recorded ten digs on the night, giving her 650 career digs, a new school record. Also, to top it all off, Barrus was 18-18 from the service line.

The Broncos ended the regular season 6-5. This is the first season they’ve had a winning regular-season record since 2014-2015 when they were 17-15. The Broncos will also either finish 4th or tied for 3rd in the conference for the first time in a decade.

Belmond-Klemme will open the postseason on October 19th, hosting West Fork in the Regional first-round.