Winnebago Conservation Board to Meet Monday

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will meet on Monday beginning at 8 am to discuss several issues. One of them is the current pandemic policy and if any changes need to be made to the rules. The board has adopted policies to help protect employees, patrons, and management, but they may consider furthering these protections or lessening them a little. the board will make those decisions after careful consideration.

The Environmental Education Center work is getting underway. Mark Moine of Martin Gardner Architecture will review the final construction plans with the board. Then the board may approve the plans or make adjustments, then approve them.

The Conservation Department has been renting out the cabin at Lake Catherine. Rates for the cabin vary depending on the day of the week or weekend. However, they have been hindered by the way rental payments are handled. Now the board wants to accept credit cards over the phone. Winnebago County Conservation Executive Director Robert Schwartz explains.

The board will also consider approving a work study agreement with Waldorf University for 2020-21 before adjourning the meeting. The session will take place in the TSB Community Room on Highway 69 in Forest City.