SUNDAY TALK: Pate on the Upcoming Election Process

The election has already begun for many as mail in ballots have been received and voted on. In Auditor’s Offices across the state, early voters are making their way in to cast their ballot. Some are filling out their absentee ballot request forms or are sending them in. In short, Iowa has begun the decision process.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate spearheaded the idea of mailing absentee ballot request forms to every single eligible registered voter in the state. In the primary in June, voting was in record number and the process was carried over into the general election in November. Pate took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor, to give an update on the process and where it currently is in our Sunday Talk.