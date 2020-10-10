NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Union Slough Auto Tour Route Open During Refuge Week

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge announced that the auto tour route will be open from Saturday, October 10th through Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Along the tour route, a variety of wildlife including trumpeter swans, river otters, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks, geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, and white-tailed deer may be seen. In addition, the refuge habitats have turned to their fall colors. Remember, wildlife is generally most active in early.

Although the Auto Tour Route is open, the Union Slough NWR Office itself is temporarily closed for safety of staff and visitors as a public health precaution. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For further information, please call (515) 928-2523.

For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit http://midwest.fws.gov.