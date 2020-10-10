Mattress Sale Fundraiser Scheduled for West Hancock Music Department

Members of the West Hancock Music Department are about to get a shot in the arm from a fund raiser scheduled for October 10th. The West Hancock Music Association will will hold a Mattress Fundraiser in the West Hancock Elementary Gym from 10 am to 5 pm with the proceeds going to help the band and choir.

One of the organizers for the event, Kristi DeWaard explained that the students can directly benefit from sales generated at the fundraiser.

The event will not only have Beautyrest mattresses on sale beginning at $299, but there will also be pillows, mattress protectors, adjustable frames, and bed sheets. Delivery will also be available.

The West Hancock Music Department benefits because of the fundraiser in a number of different ways according to DeWaard.

While the music department is able to get new equipment, sheet music, and supplies, students can also get some assistance when it comes to instruments.

Social distancing measures will be in place and those attending will be asked the wear a mask.