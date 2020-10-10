Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes and Rivers Rated Mostly Fair

The area weather for this weekend will be perfect to hit the lakes and rivers for fishing either on the water on by the shoreline. Saturday should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows for night fishing should be near 50. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs near 80. Be prepared for storms to roll in on Sunday night and winds becoming stronger, near 30 mph at times from the southeast. Water temperatures are in the mid to low 50’s which is making for a fair ranking for fishing area waters.

Stay safe when fishing with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Shore fishing action has picked up. Anglers are having success along Ice House point, the stone piers, and the fish House in Town Bay. Yellow Perch -Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore and near docks. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas are Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye along the north shore, Ice House Point and near the outlet on the east shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or dip baits along shore of Ice House Point, near the outlet, and near the inlet bridge. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill along shore with small jigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig or a small live minnow under a bobber in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point. Many crappie are 8- to 9-inches, but a few bigger ones are mixed in.

Brushy Creek Lake

Brushy Creek has been drawn-down about 4-5 feet for a construction project. Launch boats at the north ramp or the west ramp; docks have been adjusted at the west ramp to make them easier to use. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure along shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. Target these larger fish near rocky areas and submerged woody structure using a variety of cut baits and crankbaits fished near the bottom in 10-15 feet of water.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

River levels are low; fish are concentrated in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target catfish in the deeper areas with cut bait, liver or stinkbait fished on the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Water clarity is good. Look for walleye in deeper areas; use crawlers, twisters or crankbaits.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are 12 inches below crest. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Try around the dead falls and woody structure along the shoreline just to the south of Featherstone Park. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. If fishing from shore, let the bait sit near the bottom. Use crawlers or dip baits. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a crawler fished under a bobber near vegetation edges. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling walleye in the middle of the basin using crankbaits or crawler harnesses. With cooler water temperatures, try fishing near shore with twisters or leeches. Recent surveys show a lot of big walleye along the shore.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: With cooler water temperatures, look for fish to start feeding closer to shore. Try twisters or minnows/leeches fished under a bobber along shore at the marina, near the outlet and along the north and east shorelines. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near shore and anywhere with rocky structure or rock piles. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill along shore near rocks and patches of vegetation. Use a small jig with a piece of crawler fished under a small bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie around patches of vegetation near shore.

Water temperatures in most area lakes are around 60 degrees. Look for the walleye bite and panfishing action from shore to pick up as water temperatures continue to drop. Most lake levels are below crest. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success pitching a jig and minnow in 3 to 6 feet of water. Try fishing near lighted docks after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellows are biting on small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler. Use your electronics to find and stay on fish.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift fish small tube jigs near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Slow.

East Fork Des Moines (Algona to Humboldt)

Fall fishing is picking up. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a small minnow along the north shore near the boat ramp or the deeper water on the south shore by the homes. You may have to use larger bait to catch keeper-size fish. With clear water conditions, the best bite is early morning and evenings.

Winnebago River

Fall fishing is picking up. Walleye – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 59 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Find schools in deeper water. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good. Yellow Bass – Good.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow-moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Excellent. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open; the bite should pick up as water temperatures continue to fall. The water temperature is 55 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore. Walleye – Fair: A fairly good bite lately can also be seen from shore. Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has really picked up; fish are starting to be found closer to shore from accessible areas such as docks. Other areas to try are small humps in the main basin or weed edges. Many 9-inch fish have been caught.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 59 degrees. The panfish bite has been good. The ability to anchor or use Spot Lock is very useful to stay on fish in about 20-30 feet of water. Fish will start to move to shallower water soon and be able to be caught from docks/shore. Bluegill – Good: Schools are deeper off shore. Try fishing in 20-30 feet of water off most points. Anglers have had success using pilkies. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore. Yellow Bass – Good: Easily find yellow bass while fishing for bluegill.

Iowa Great Lake water temperatures are around 59 degrees or lower. The rest of this weeks extended forecast calls for warmer temperatures this weekend, but next week temperatures are expected to be in the 60’s to 70’s. The area walleye bite should start to pick up as water temperatures start to fall. The yellow perch bite has started to pick up in many area lakes. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows stabilize. Water clarity is improving. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult due to low levels. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk. Walleye – Good: Fish are active in the evening. Try minnows fished near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars. Find woody debris or stumps for best luck. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.

Decorah District Streams

All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Anglers arecseeing a variety of good hatches coming off the water. Terrestrial insects like ants and crickets are abundant. Take advantage of the cooler weather and explore a new stream. It’s hunting season in Iowa; wear orange. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Brown Trout -Excellent: Excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Brook Trout – Fair: Use small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants. Eleven streams have reproducing populations; 8 are on public areas. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Bluegill – Fair: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures fished along a weed edge. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or twister tail trailing behind a boat or kayak for best luck when fish are deep.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers are out this week. The shoreline improvement project is complete. Lake level remains low, but is slowly rising. Use care when using boat ramp with low water. Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the water’s surface along a weed edge. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Flip a topwater lure along a weed edge in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Flip a topwater lure along a weed edge in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels remain low. You may need to walk through some riffles. Fish are moving to overwintering holes. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye – Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools around log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fish around current breaks or rock ledges; use crawdad or shiner crankbait.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing; take advantage of these spots to fish the eddies or deeper areas. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a worm or bright colored twister tail. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. Water temperatures are in the 60’s. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a minnow fished under a bobber around rocky shorelines in the evening.

Area rivers remain low with good clarity on most. Weekend temperature highs in the 70’s to low 50’s for lows. Chance for rain on Sunday evening. Enjoy this beautiful fall-like weather and explore a new area. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Some nice walleyes are being brought in to area bait shops in Black Hawk County. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.

George Wyth Lake

The boat ramp access for George Wyth Lake remains closed, all other boat ramps within George Wyth Park are open.

Manchester District Streams

Trout Streams are in excellent condition. All three trout hatchery offices are still closed.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching walleye on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching northern pike on the Shell Rock River. Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching walleye on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.

Interior rivers are in excellent condition – October can provide excellent fishing opportunities. Panfish reports have been slow in and around the Black Hawk County lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All three trout hatcheries are closed; please call ahead to set up any appointments you need.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Pool level has fallen to 8 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is 58 degrees. Use caution at the Lansing Village Creek ramp with low water as the access channel is shallow. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers fished in deeper main channel holes. Bluegill – Good: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Pool 10 at Lynxville is 614.1 feet and is stable. Water temperature is 59 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleye are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers fished in deeper main channel holes. Bluegill – Good: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Pool 11 remains stable at 5.9 feet and is expected to fall gradually. Boaters should use caution to not back off end of ramps during low water levels. Water temperature is near 55 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers fished in deeper main channel holes. Bluegill – Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.

Upper Mississippi River levels are low. Boaters should use caution due to shallow water. Water clarity is good, but lots of vegetation is dying off and floating. Water temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 50’s. Fish are on the fall feed and moving closer to overwintering holes. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to continue to hold low this week. The water level is 5.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike – Excellent: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger low current sloughs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers and cut shad. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Use spinnerbaits fished along dying weed lines or log piles. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons, spinners or crankbaits. Walleye – Good: A few walleye are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 5.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Levels are low and expected to hold low. The water temperature temperature is around 60 degrees. The water clarity is good. The Bellevue City Ramp is under construction; anglers must launch downstream at the DNR ramp south of Bellevue or the ramp at Pleasant Creek which is about 4 miles south of Bellevue. The courtesy dock is now in place at the DNR ramp. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Find catfish along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using cut shad for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try large single hook spinnerbaits or chatterbaits near lotus and arrowhead weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger sloughs. White Bass – Fair: A few white bass are being taken in the tailwater areas and near wing dams; use flashy spinners. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams with stronger current. Try pulling crankbaits on sand flat areas between islands or between wing dams. Mostly smaller fish are being taken. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try along rock lines with strong current.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 5.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 9.8 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 60 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Most anglers are using cut shad for abundant cats which are commonly found on the upstream edge of wing dams. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are being caught on the receding weed lines mainly using large spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegills near backwater areas around brush piles. As water levels get low, look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. Walleye – Good: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass – Good: Try white jigs fished in tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 5.9 feet at Rock Island and is dropping. The water temperature is near 60 degrees. Water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel cats are hitting on cut bait and stinkbaits. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. In line spinners work best, but must be fished very close to the rock and current areas. White Bass – Fair: Expect a fun fall of white bass, especially in the tailwater areas.

Water levels continue to stay low throughout the district. Be careful boating; many logs and rocks are exposed. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.95 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. The recent forecast has tailwater stage staying fairly steady over the weekend. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished around brush piles in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill – No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of a crawler. Also look for walleyes around island tips that have riprap. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught in Sylvan Slough and at the mouth of Sunset Marina. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.60 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for walleye and sauger. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Also look for white bass on the wing dams. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.03 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth bass in areas of the main channel or side channels with current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.45 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is slowly falling. River stage is 8.51 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.56 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing information for this pool. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Rocky shorelines with current can be good. Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers.

Tailwater stages have been steady the past few days. Main channel water temperature is 60 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the low 60’s. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have come into shallow water at least as long as the forecast warm (80s) weather the next couple of days doesn’t change that. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are starting to work in shallow hunting down little bluegills and crawdads around the flooded trees. Black Crappie – Good: Look around the bigger brush piles in shallow water(3-4 feet); use bobber and minnow or small twister tails.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature has dropped into the low 60’s. Water is still pretty green, but is improving. Bluegill – Good: Find a warm area on the north side of the lake with rocks or brush piles and you should find some bluegills working in shallow. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing continues to pick up with fish starting to move closer to shore. Continue to work the deeper water, but also try around some of the jetties and riprap shores at the lower end of the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Work your way back into the trees in the shallow water. Soft plastics, rigged weedless and good heavy test line helps. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing continues to improve as these fish start fattening up for the fall.

Lake Darling

Water temperature was down to 59 degrees on Tuesday morning, but with the increased air temperatures it’s back into the low 60’s. Largemouth Bass – Good: Some bass are coming in shallow along the rocks to feed on crawdads, with many bass staying out deep. Work the deeper (8-10 feet) rock piles and trees with soft plastics or crankbaits. Use jigs or crawdad baits along the rocks in shallow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills, especially at the upper end of the lake, have moved in shallow. Some are still out in deeper water closer to the dam. Black Crappie – Good: At the upper end of the lake crappies have moved in shallow and can be caught around the riprap and brush piles. Down at the lower end of the lake most anglers are still getting them off the brush piles in deeper water (10-12 feet) while vertically jigging.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperatures were in the upper 50’s earlier this week, but the last couple of warmer days brought them back up into the low 60’s. Largemouth Bass -Good: Bass are working in shallower to the start the fall feed. Use topwater baits in the evening. Bluegill -Good: Bluegills are coming back into shallower waters. Try Worm and bobber or small jigs tipped with waxworms or fish worms.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The water level in the Skunk River is low right. Even anglers in canoes should expect to do some dragging. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are in the deeper holes hanging out, but are starting to feed more heavily.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: Troll or drift cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie – Fair: A few fish are being caught off rock banks. White Bass – Fair: Look for schools on windblown rock or sand banks.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers and livers. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish in 14-18 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Any sized motor may be used at a maximum of 5 mph. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Troll crankbaits during the day and throw topwaters or plastics at sunrise/sunset for surface feeders. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling crankbaits or jigging in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles or suspended over/along deeper rock.

Otter Creek Lake

The park and lake are closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Pleasant Creek Lake

All ramps and facilities are open. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try around shallow structure. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try over the new rock bars and points. Bluegill – Fair: Fish are moving back into the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair: The bite is picking up.

Sand Lake

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try around sunset for 2-pound fish.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Most fish are 6-8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or plastics. Most fish are 11-13 inches.

Additional parks/lakes may be still closed due to storm damage. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along shore. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Slow: Drift small jigs for suspended bluegills. Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with minnows around the shoreline and submerged structure.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Submerged structure can also hold fish. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or rubber worms along the shorelines and rip-rapped areas.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics and spinnerbaits fished around tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.57 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at this level for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for flocks of seagulls to find shad; hybrids should be below the school of shad. Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad through this area. Walleye – Slow: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs or jigs tipped with a minnow. Anglers are having some success around the fishing docks.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill – Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with minnows around submerged structure.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout have been stocked. Cast small inline spin,ers, spoons twister tail jigs or minnows under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Troll live bait rigs or crankbaits in 20 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake near points old roadbeds and humps.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift, troll or still fish panfish jigs throughout the lake. Concentrate over sunken habitat when it is found. Crappies are 9.5 to 10 inches.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Drift or slowly troll panfish tube jigs or twister tails along the rock cliffs on the south shore just above and below the Mile Long Bridge in the marina cove and bays with flooded timber.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs with twister or paddle tails in the lower half of the lake.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

On Oct. 5th, 1000 rainbow trout were stocked into Big Lake. Rainbow Trout – Good: Much of the same tackle used for panfish will catch trout. Try small spinners and white twister tails. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report catching bluegills deep along the creek channel. Try tipping your jigs with berkly or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is early morning around tree piles for 7 to 9 inch black crappie. Try slow trolling the roadbeds in late afternoon. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anita has a good bass population. Find fish in deeper tree piles and around points/drop-offs

Lake Manawa

Zebra mussels were found in Lake Manawa; clean, drain and dry your boat when leaving the lake. White Crappie – Fai: A few large white crappies are being caught in the canals. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success running a crawler through the dredge cuts.

Littlefield Lake

The water clarity has improved. Littlefield Lake has a good fish population. Bluegill – Slow: Try worms fished around the cedar tree piles. Bluegills will average 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A large number of 12- to 14-inch fish are in the lake. Channel Catfish – Slow: Cast cut or stinkbait along the dam to catch 2- to 4-pound channel catfish.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegills slow trolling and drifting. Fish average 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There is a good population of largemouth bass up to 18-inches in the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers can find large channel catfish in Meadow Lake. Cast cut bait into the tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

The water clarity has improved. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills around the rock piles east of the beach. Anglers also report catching fish close to the underwater reefs. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality-size. Black Crappie – No Report: A small population of large black crappies are in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A large population of 12- to 14-inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is 9 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll jigs over humps and drop-offs in the lake. Fish average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass in the deeper tree piles using plastics.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5-inches with worms fished under a bobber along fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver fished along main lake points to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channels or main lake points to catch walleyes up to 22-inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill of all sizes with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near cedar tree brush piles or shallow coves.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.