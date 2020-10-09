Lake Mills’ Greenfield Surpasses 1k Career Kills

A milestone that only some of the best reach in their high school volleyball careers, 1,000 career kills. Lake Mills senior OH Kylie Greenfield can now be put in both categories, one of the best and 1,000 career kills.

Greenfield reached the milestone last night in a 3-0 stomping of conference opponent, Eagle Grove. Kylie recorded 11 kills on the night, leading Lake Mills to the 25-6, 25-6, 26-7 victory.

Her first career varsity kill was recorded on August 26, 2017, for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows as a freshman in a 2-0 victory over CAL. Greenfield was one of five freshmen to help lead the Cowgirls to a regional semifinal before bowing out to Forest City.

Her first career kill in purple came her sophomore year following her move to Lake Mills. On August 23, 2018, she recorded a team-high 11 kills to help the Bulldogs win in her debut over West Hanock. Since then, Greenfield has recorded over 900 kills in a Lake Mills uniform. She helped the Bulldogs win the TIC West in 2019 and helped Lake Mills reach two Regional Semifinals.

Greenfield and Lake Mills are back in action on Tuesday will they will play against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, #14 1A North Bulter, and Nashua-Plainfield.