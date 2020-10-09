Grassley and Ernst Visit Renewable Energy Group in Mason City

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined by fellow champions for Iowa’s biofuel industry, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, visited the Renewable Energy Group in Mason City.

During their stop at the biodiesel production facility, Grassley, Ernst and Naig met with and answered questions from employees, toured the plant and discussed recent wins the Iowa leaders helped secure for the biofuel industry.

“I’ve long worked to support our renewable fuels workers and to ensure the RFS is faithfully implemented. I’m glad to have partnered with Senator Ernst this year to secure the biodiesel tax credit extension, reject gap-year SRE waivers and break down barriers to give consumers the option of E15 at the pump,” Grassley said. “I appreciated the opportunity to tour Renewable Energy Group and hear directly from Iowans on how these policies are affecting their industry. I’ll continue to fight for our farmers and bring their voices to the policymaking tables in Washington.”

“From securing E15 year-round to extending the biodiesel tax credit, and getting rid of the ‘gap year’ waivers, I’ve been working relentlessly for our renewable fuel producers,” Ernst, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said. “Today in Mason City, we discussed these recent wins, and reaffirmed our commitment to advocating on behalf of Iowa’s agriculture community—because the fight for our biofuel industry, and our farmers, is never over.”

“Renewable fuels are critical to Iowa’s economy. They provide jobs in rural communities, additional markets for our crop producers, and give consumers greater access to affordable, cleaner-burning fuels,” Naig said. “I am proud to continue working alongside Senators Ernst and Grassley to advocate on behalf of Iowa’s agriculture community.”

“We are so appreciative to Senator Ernst for being a tireless and effective advocate for Iowa biodiesel. She recognizes the tremendous benefits our fuel provides for agriculture, the environment, and the rural economy,” CJ Warner, President & CEO, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., said.

Last month, the Trump Administration announced they would deny so-called “gap year” petitions for small refinery exemptions (SREs) for past compliance years and clarify the ability of existing fuel infrastructure to support expanded E15 use. Since the “gap year” SREs were announced, Grassley and Ernst had been calling on the administration to deny the waivers. Grassley and Ernst also opposed the nominee to be the Deputy Administrator at EPA, Doug Benevento, over the gap year waiver issue.

Grassley and Ernst fought hard to include the biodiesel tax credit in the year-end funding package last year. In December 2019, they successfully helped secure getting a 5 year extension of the biodiesel tax credit signed into law. They also urged the IRS to quickly process claims from 2018 and 2019.