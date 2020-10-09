Forest City YMCA Releases Fitness and Diet Apps

The Forest City YMCA announced the addition of Evolution Nutrition to better serve its members and local communities. Evolution Nutrition is an industry leading mobile app providing nutritional planning and analysis for those looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle acording to Tony Reynolds of the Forest City YMCA.

These plans are crafted by a team of Registered Dietitians according to the standards set forth by the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics (AND) and the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), among others. The plans are very flexible according to Reynolds.

Even specialized diets are included in Evolution Nutrition. Those who have medical issues such as Diabetes can find a diet plan to help them out.

Both community members and Forest City Y members can now purchase access to the app along with Trainerize, a mobile fitness app compatible with Evolution Nutrition that’s already available to members and in use by the Y’s personal training staff. The Trainerize app works with you and gives you a wide variety of specific disciplines in a single workout area like legs, arms, or shoulders.

For more information and pricing on adding Evolution Nutrition to your fitness arsenal, call 641-585-5220 or stop in at 916 W I St. Forest City, IA.