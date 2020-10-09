Eden Talks About His 4-H Experiences

National 4-H Week continues this week with a membership push and a highlight of accomplished members. One of those is Brice Eden of the Silver Lake Huskers. He has done a number of successful projects and continues to encourage interested youth to join during the national 4-H Week.

His Silver Lake Huskers are involved in a number of projects and assist in the community too.

Those who would be interested in learning about or joining 4-H can call their county ISU Extension Office to get more information.