Local Volleyball Postseason Pairings

Class 3A – Region 5 – GAMES START THE 19th
Game 1 #1 Osage hosting Crestwood
Game 2 New Hampton hosting Waukon
Game 3 #15 Forest City hosting Clear Lake
Game 4 GHV hosting Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Winner of Game 1&2 play at Osage
Winner of Game 3&4 play at Forest City
Class 2A – Region 5
Round 1 – GAMES START THE 19th
Game 1 Colfax-Mingo hosting East Marshall
Game 1 Belmond-Klemme hosting West Fork
Round 2 – GAMES START THE 21st
Game 3 Winner Game 1 at #3 Dike-New Hartford
Game 5 Winner Game 2 at #15 Aplington-Parkersburg
Game 4 Pella Christain hosting Pleasantville
Game 6 Lake Mills hosting Central Springs
Winner of game 3&4 play at a site TBD
Winner of game 5&6 play at AP
Class 1A – Region 3 GAMES START THE 19th
Game 1 Clarksville hosting Rockford
Game 2 AGWSR hosting Colo-Nesco
Game 3 St. Edmond hosting Paton-Churden
Game 4 #14 North Butler hosting West Hancock
Game 5 Newman Catholic hosting North Iowa
Game 6 West Bend-Mallard hosting Storm Lake
Game 7 Bishop Garrigan hosting GTRA
#1 Janesville hosting winner of game 1
The winner of game 2&3 will play
The winner of game 4&5 will play
The winner of game 6&7 will play