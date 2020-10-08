Local Volleyball Postseason Pairings

Class 3A – Region 5 – GAMES START THE 19th

Game 1 #1 Osage hosting Crestwood

Game 2 New Hampton hosting Waukon

Game 3 #15 Forest City hosting Clear Lake

Game 4 GHV hosting Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Winner of Game 1&2 play at Osage

Winner of Game 3&4 play at Forest City

Class 2A – Region 5

Round 1 – GAMES START THE 19th

Game 1 Colfax-Mingo hosting East Marshall

Game 1 Belmond-Klemme hosting West Fork

Round 2 – GAMES START THE 21st

Game 3 Winner Game 1 at #3 Dike-New Hartford

Game 5 Winner Game 2 at #15 Aplington-Parkersburg

Game 4 Pella Christain hosting Pleasantville

Game 6 Lake Mills hosting Central Springs

Winner of game 3&4 play at a site TBD

Winner of game 5&6 play at AP

Class 1A – Region 3 GAMES START THE 19th

Game 1 Clarksville hosting Rockford

Game 2 AGWSR hosting Colo-Nesco

Game 3 St. Edmond hosting Paton-Churden

Game 4 #14 North Butler hosting West Hancock

Game 5 Newman Catholic hosting North Iowa

Game 6 West Bend-Mallard hosting Storm Lake

Game 7 Bishop Garrigan hosting GTRA

#1 Janesville hosting winner of game 1

The winner of game 2&3 will play

The winner of game 4&5 will play

The winner of game 6&7 will play