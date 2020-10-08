Ernst Tours Winnebago Industries in Lake Mills

Winnebago Industries welcomed U. S. Senator Joni Ernst on Wednesday. She was given a tour of the facilities in Lake Mills to see how their Travado and Rebel lines are built. Ernst last visited Winnebago Industries in 2016, but that was at the Forest City manufacturing site.

Chad Reece Director of Corporate Relations for Winnebago Industries felt that the visit was very important for both the Senator and the company.

Reece believed that it was important to see how local manufacturing of Winnebago products had a national impact on the economy and the travel industry.

Ernst walked throughout the plant studying the manufacturing process and spoke with employees who took the time to demonstrate what they did on the lines and the final outcome. For Ernst, it was a learning experience full of valuable information she could take back to Washington.

Winnebago Industries has seen an uptick in sales since COVID-19 broke out in the U. S. as more individuals look to get out from isolation to a different form of social distancing. Ernst felt that this an excellent form of family togetherness during the pandemic.

With continued strong sales, manufacturing of Winnebago RV’s and tow behinds have increased to meet the demand. For Ernst, she felt that this was good for local economy, not only in the manufacturing of Winnebago products, but in other ways where Winnebago Industries have helped out during the pandemic. She believed that these were vital and important during the pandemic.