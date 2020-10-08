Notice Given on the Nov. 3rd General Election

All the qualified voters of Winnebago County, Iowa are hereby notified that the General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

ALL POLLS IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 9:00 P.M.

In addition to the offices and names listed on the sample ballot below, some offices and candidates’ names will appear on ballots in other precincts in this County. They will include:

Supervisor District 2

Republican – Susan L. Smith Nominated by Petition – Dan Kirschbaum

Democrat – Steven E. Peterson Nominated by Petition – Gary J. Nelson

Polling places:

Precinct Includes Polling Place

Buffalo Grant Lincoln Buffalo, Grant and Lincoln Townships, Heritage Town Center,

City of Buffalo Center and City of Rake Buffalo Center

Center Center Township, City of Lake Mills Helgeson Civic Center,

Lake Mills

Eden Logan Norway Eden, Logan and Norway Townships, City of Scarville Scarville Community Center

Forest City Ward 1 Forest City Ward 1 Titonka Savings Bank,

Forest City

Forest City Ward 2 Forest City Ward 2 Calvary Baptist Church,

Forest City

FC3 Forest D3 Forest City Ward 3 and Rural Forest Township, Senior Community Center,

and Supervisor District 3 Forest City

Forest City Ward 4 Forest City Ward 4 Immanuel Lutheran Church,

Forest City

King Linden King and Linden Townships, City of Thompson Thompson Public Library

Mt. Valley Forest D2 Mt. Valley Township, except parts of Titonka Savings Bank,

Sections 30 and 31 Forest City

Newton Forest D1 Newton and Rural Forest Townships, and Supervisor Leland Community Center

District 1 including parts of sections 30 and 31 of

Mt. Valley Township, City of Leland

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 pm October 24, 2020 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office.

Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Voters who are unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may have their identities attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or have the right to cast provisional ballot. Election Day Registrant attesters must also provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (641) 585-3412.

[iac721-21.50(10)] “Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.” For further information please contact the County Auditor’s office at the telephone number or e-mail address listed below.

Telephone: 641-585-3412 E-mail address: Karla.Weiss@winnebagocountyiowa.gov