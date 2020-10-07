Voter Pre-Registration Deadline is Approaching

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline and deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the November 3, 2020 General Election is October 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. The office will be open Saturday, October 24, 2020, until 5:00 pm.

Additional hours open:

Saturday, October 24, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers, also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Saturday, October 31, 2020, open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, November 2, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots, also the last day to vote and request an absentee ballot at the Auditor’s office.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, open 6:00 am to 9:00 pm – Return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.