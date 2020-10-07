Forest City Wins Second Conference Volleyball Title in Three Years

FOREST CITY, Iowa – For the third straight year, the TIC West was unexpectedly decided by a straight-sets sweep, Forest City beat Lake Mills 3-0.

The Indians and Bulldogs have played seven straight years on the final night of conference play, most of which for a conference title. This year Forest City was looking for their second title in three years, while Lake Mills was looking for title 16 in the past 17 years.

Lake Mills came out firing and lead most of the first set, but Forest City took over at the end to win the first set, 25-23. The Indians then won the second and third sets by the same score.

In all three sets, Forest City held a 24-22 lead, just needing one point to win. In all three sets, Lake Mills then scored to make it 24-23. The Indians battled to win all three by the 25-23 final score.

Forest City took every set from Lake Mills this season for the first time. The Indians beat Lake Mills at the Forest City tournament 2-0 earlier in the year. In 2018 Forest City took five of the six sets played between the teams.

Forest City has used many lineup combinations throughout the year due to players missing from the lineup, which has included three newcomers. Last night the freshmen were more critical than ever with junior outside hitter Regan Helgeson leaving the match with an injury. Helgeson didn’t return to the game for Forest City but did return to the bench area. There was no word on her condition following the game.

Forest City doesn’t know who they will play in the postseason yet, but by the look, they will have to beat at least one other ranked team at some point in regional play.