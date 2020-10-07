Bradford’s Money Outlook on Venture Capital

October 7, 2020 Angela Nelson Audio, Community, Coronavirus, Guest of the Day, Local News, Media, News, Photos Comments Off on Bradford’s Money Outlook on Venture Capital

FIND OUT WHAT BIG THINGS ARE HAPPENING AT BRADFORD!

Shallon Weis, CFP®, AIF®, Financial Advisor    email: shallon@bradfordfinancialcenter.com

Jarrod Raimann, Financial Advisor    email: jarrod@bradfordfinancialcenter.com

Bradford Financial Center / 215 North Main, Clarion, Iowa 50525 / 180 E. 5th Street, Garner, Iowa 50438

Call: 515-532-6661 or Toll Free: 800-348-4419

http://www.bradfordfinancialcenter.com

To learn more about venture capital and how it affects wealth building in science, technology and medicine, click on the audio link below:

ADVERTISEMENT