Related Articles
City of Forest City receives all clear on the Water Supply, now safe to drink
At 1 PM on Sunday, March 17th, the City of Forest City announced that the water supply had been declared safe for consumption. This followed the water main break early Friday morning. Testing on consecutive […]
Help is available for small businesses affected by Covid-19.
March 27, 2020 Karl Wooldridge Guest of the Day, Local News, News Comments Off on Help is available for small businesses affected by Covid-19.
Many businesses are being affected by Covid-19, and the State of Iowa’s shutdown of numerous business categories. There is help available. Brook Boehmler, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center at the John Pappajohn […]