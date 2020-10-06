Forest City Boys and Girls Win Titles, Hovinga and Maas Take Home Indy Gold

Results from the Lake Mills Cross County Meet Held at Rice Lake Golf Course

Girls Individuals Top-10

  1. Lydia Maas, HD-Call
  2. Lily Nelson, Forest City
  3. Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
  4. Megan Ocel, Northwood-Kensett
  5. Breanne VanGenderen, North Butler
  6. Hanna Sandvig, North Union
  7. Mallory Leerar, West Hancock
  8. Hannah Morphew, North Union
  9. Emilie Weaver, Forest City
  10. Cassie Beadle, North Union

Team Results – Girls

  1. Forest City – 1st title this season
  2. North Union
  3. West Hancock
  4. North Butler
  5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Boys Individuals Top-10

  1. Joey Hovinga, Forest City
  2. Owen Almelien, North Butler
  3. Nick Schiltz, North Union
  4. Gage Madden, North Union
  5. Parker Sharp, Forest City
  6. Michael Knock, North Butler
  7. Ethan Johnson, Forest City
  8. Jack Showalkter, Hamton-Dumont-CAL
  9. Carson Strukel, Foret City
  10. Ryan Korthals, Forest City

Team Results – Boys

  1. Forest City – 3rd title this season
  2. North Butler
  3. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
  4. North Union
  5. Northwood-Kensett
  6. Lake Mills
  7. West Hancock

 

