Britt City Council to Discuss Water Treatment

The Britt City Council will meet Tuesday evening to discuss several issues that the city must deal with. the first of these is the 2020 Tree Program. The city will review bids on the project and make a decision on the contractor for the work.

The city will also discuss possible approval of the COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. The city is looking to get reimbursement for costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These would include safety measures and other items that were protective measures still in use today.

The city council will then an Engagement Letter from Maggie Burger of Speer Financial for services related to funding for the Water Treatment Plant Projects. They will also discuss the capacity of the new water tower and approve professional services agreements on the projects.

The council will meet in the Britt City Hall beginning at 7 pm.