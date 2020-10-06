West Hancock Schools Continue Successful COVID-19 Measures

West Hancock Community Schools are one of the few districts that have not been as affected by the pandemic as others have. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said that his district has adopted recommendations for students and staff at the schools.

Not everyone is under the masking rule as per the school board directives.

New state COVID-19 measures were given to area school districts that if the person with COVID and those who were around them consistently worn a face mask, only those with symptoms or who’ve tested positive will have to quarantine for two weeks.

According to Kronemann, the new measure will help with attendance should there come a need to quarantine someone.

Kronemann stated that the district continues to work hard in COVID-19 prevention within the schools.