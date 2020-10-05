Marion J. Buckley, 86, of Garner passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary at 4 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 6:30 P.M. Masks are strongly recommended, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to the Marion Buckley Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Joan Buckley, the daughter of Vinnie and Mary (Skubal) Brozik, was born August 30, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. She and her Babi Mary (Grandma in Czech) had a special bond and she learned to speak Czech from her. At the age of three, her family moved to Hayfield, Iowa where she graduated from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1951 as valedictorian of her class. She continued her education at Hamilton Business School in Mason City and then was employed at the Hancock County Soil Conservation Office. She met the love of her life, Elmer Buckley at a Rural Young People (aka Rough Young Pups) dance. Marion and Elmer were married on August 10, 1955 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They made their home on a farm southwest of Garner, moving to the Century farm in March of 1964 where they raised their 8 children. Her days were fulfilled being a farm wife and caring for the chickens, dairy cows and pigs. She found enjoyment in her children and their activities, ballroom dancing with Elmer and sewing and mending almost anything. There was always an abundance of home cooked goodies if you stopped to visit. Marion was also an avid reader, Iowa State Cyclone fan and loved history.

She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Marion is survived by her seven children, Barbara (Rod) Hrubes- Dodd of Garner, Thomas Buckley of Aledo, IL, Carol (Jerry) Tlach of Britt, Robert Buckley (Lola Vaith) of Garner, Linda (Jim) Gomez of Nora Springs, IA, Bonnie (Dale) Hackman of Fort Atkinson, IA and Paul (Danika) Buckley of Ventura; grandchildren, Brandon (Kelsey) Hrubes, Andrea (Tom) Welter, Nathan Hrubes, Travis Dodd, Corey (Emily) Dodd, Julie (Matt) Schreiber, Lori (David) Kelly, Michael (Amanda) Tlach, Kevin (Kate) Tlach, Bridget (Aaron) Weddle, Alli Vaith (fiancé, Joseph Seltun), Nicholas Gomez, Amanda (Peter) Blanchard, Patrick Gomez, Garrett Hackman, Jacob (Megan) Hackman, Justin Hackman (fiancée, Kelsey Hageman), Brody Hackman, Dustin (Cammie) Smith, Cole Buckley and Kaden Buckley; many great grandchildren; her brother, Ron (Phyllis) Brozik of Garner; a sister-in-law, Donna Buckley of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

The family members who will greet her in heaven are her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Steven; grandson, Ryan Hrubes; two sisters-in-law, Ella Marie (Jim) Ridder and Margaret (Tony) McLaughlin; and brothers-in-law, Leonard and Maurice Buckley.

