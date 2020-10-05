Gifford, Edwards Named Two of Three NSAA Football Players of the Week

Waldorf kicker Slater Gifford and linebacker Thomas Edwards join three other Warriors who have been selected as North Star Athletic Association Players of the Week this season. The two were chosen following Waldorf come from behind victory over Dakota State this past weekend in Madison, South Dakota.

Defensive Player of the Week

“Edwards tallied eight tackles (6 solos, 2 assists) in helping Waldorf (Iowa) record a come-from-behind 20-14 road victory at Dakota State (S.D.). He recorded three tackles-for-loss of 39 yards, including two quarterback sacks for 21 yards loss. Edwards also had a forced fumble. The Warriors’ defense held the Trojans’ offense to 161 total offensive yards and nine first downs in the game”, the conference said in his selection.

Special Teams Player of the Week

“Gifford hit two field goals and two PAT extra-point kick to fuel Waldorf (Iowa) to a 20-14 come-from-behind road win at Dakota State (S.D.). He hit a 20-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead with 13:43 left in the second quarter. Gifford added a pair of PAT extra-point kicks in the third and fourth quarters to help WU regain their lead to 17-14. He hit a 33-yard field goal with 9:01 remaining in the game to extend Waldorf’s lead to 20-14. Gifford also had five kick-offs for a total of 272 yards (54.4 yards per kick-off)”, the conference said.

Hear from Edwards on this week’s edition of Warriors Live; the Waldorf Warriors football coaches show presented by MBT. The show is live from The Paddlers Tap in downtown Forest City on Wednesday night’s throughout the football season. The show is sponsored by MBT, The Paddlers Tap, FCIS, Hy-Vee, and Pritchard Family Auto Stores.