Garner City Council to Meet in Special Session

The Garner City Council has been called into a special session on Tuesday night. The meeting will be held beginning at 5:30 pm in the Garner City Hall located at 135 W. 5th Street.

There are two items on the agenda which need review and possible approval. The first is to review and possibly approve a resolution that requests reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Relief Fund. Resolution 2020-58 allows the City Administrator to apply for funds to cover costs associated with COVID-19 which the city had to pay for.

The second is a discussion and review of codifying the city code of ordinances. The city must take this into consideration on a regular basis to make sure ordinances are up to date and correct.