FORT DODGE – Andrew James Nielsen, convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other crimes in Webster County, failed to report back to the Fort Dodge Residential Center as required last night.

Nielsen is a 43-year-old white male, height 5’9″, and weighs 230 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 1, 2020.

Persons with information on Nielsen’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For a picture of the escapee, please see the department’s Twitter account at @IowaCorrections.