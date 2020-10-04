Marian S. (Jackson) Kraft,

October 4, 2020 John Jacobs Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Marian S. (Jackson) Kraft,

Marian S. (Jackson) Kraft, 91, of Kanawha passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kanawha Community Home.

Graveside services for Marian Kraft will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
118 East 2nd Street
Kanawha, Iowa 50447
641-762-3211

ADVERTISEMENT