Fall Colors Ramp Up Locally During the 2nd Week of Autumn

Much of the forest trees are still green but dappled with some color. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash, and basswood are yellow or partially yellow. Along the forest edges are red foliage in dogwoods and sumac. Red, orange, and purple are starting to become more prevalent in town with maples and white ashes turning color.

Northeast Iowa fall colors are outstanding and most species are starting to turn color. Recent clear days and cool nights are producing a more vibrant show than last year. Even walnut, hackberry, basswood and elm are unusually bright and brilliant this year.

Color in central Iowa came on strong this past week along the Hwy 20 corridor with maples, ash, and hickory turning bright hues. The season may progress faster than usual and peak a little earlier than normal.

In west-central and southwest Iowa, prairie plants are showing yellow and purple blooms. Sumac, ivy and dogwood are colorful with purples, reds and oranges. Walnut, cottonwood and green ash are all showing yellow.