A private family funeral service for Jennie Frerichs will be held Saturday, October 3rd, at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Jonathan Faulkner officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center at 11:00 AM and those graveside services are open to the public.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.