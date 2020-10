It takes a superior performance and an outstanding athlete to win the MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week twice in three weeks.

Special is the way to describe Cole Kelly, a senior at West Hancock High School.

In a dominating 54-26 win over Alta-Aurelia, Kelly ran 26 times for 236 yards and SEVEN touchdowns. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.