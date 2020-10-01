Unemployment Numbers Continue to Tumble Locally and Statewide

With the Presidential election now nearly 30 days away, unemployment numbers continue to drop. The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 26, was 5,018. There were 4,452 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 566 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for Sept. 20-26 was 58,744, a decrease of 4,194 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 6,117 (a decrease of 484) and continuing claims to 62,938 (a decrease of 353 for a total decrease of 837). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $17,085,937.61 for the week of Sept. 20-26. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (1,105)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (808)

Health Care & Social Assistance (464)

Construction (396)

Accommodation & Food Services (323)

A total of $3,586,200 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of Sept. 20-26, 2020, which were retroactive payments as the program ended July 25, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,607,968,543 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

A total of $4,177,924 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of Sept. 20-26, 2020.

A total of $6,090,772.72 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week of Sept. 20-26, 2020. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $78,654,470.04 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

A total of $1,106,235.45 in benefits has been paid in State Extended Benefits for the week of Sept. 20-26, 2020. Since July 21, 2020, a total of $8,692,690.77 in Extended Benefits have been paid.

The LWA program ended after six weeks of benefits were approved by FEMA. Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for up to a maximum of six weeks of $300 in additional weekly benefits. Since September 3rd, Iowa has paid a total of $149,097,900 in LWA benefits. More information can be found here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ lost-wages-assistance.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits (EB) announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State EB. These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. Not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for State EB. More information is available here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ state-extended-benefits

IWD has reinstated the work search requirement. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. We have also posted updates on our website regarding this requirement. There are currently over 64,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits due to a medical condition or lack of childcare.

IowaWORKS centers and satellite offices are providing limited in-person services to assist customers with work search activities. Basic services include assistance with job searches, applications, resume preparation and other services to help Iowans with their employment needs. Individuals should telephone their local office first to schedule an appointment as walk- in services may be limited in order to follow social distancing recommendations. Workshops and classes will not be offered at this time. Customers with questions regarding unemployment insurance benefits should continue to contact the IWD call center at 1-866-239-0843 or email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov to obtain information about their claims.

Employers are required to notify their employees about Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits in accordance with Iowa Administrative Code Section 871-22.19. The requirement ensures that workers are aware of the benefits they may be eligible for if they become unemployed or experience a reduction in hours.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ sites/search. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ files/content-files/FAQs% 20Employers%2009.3.20.pdf

Employees can find assistance here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ sites/search. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ files/content-files/FAQs% 20Workers%2009.10.20.pdf